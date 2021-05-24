The complete ZINARA dossier following the 2017-2018 audit

Zimbabwe Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee tabled its report on the ZINARA 2017-2018 audit on 25April 2021. The report exposed rampant corruption and abuse of office in the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and how public officials are getting away it.
Below is the full dossier and what the Members of Parliament said about the report.
Parliament says ZINARA staff, board must be investigated for abuse of office
https://www.insiderzim.com/parliament-says-zinara-staff-board-must-be-investigated-for-abuse-of-office/
Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit –Part 1
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-1/
Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 2
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-2/
Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 3
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-3/
Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 4
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-4/
Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 5
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-5/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Marko Raidza
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-marko-raidza/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Wesley Tose Sansole
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-wesley-tose-sansole/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Edwin Mushoriwa
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-edwin-mushoriwa/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Dexter Nduna
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-dexter-nduna/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Berita Chikwama
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-berita-chikwama/
Mliswa says there are more White cartels in Zimbabwe but we only attack Black cartels
https://www.insiderzim.com/mliswa-says-there-are-more-white-cartels-in-zimbabwe-but-we-only-attack-black-cartels/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Norman Allan Markham
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-norman-allan-markham/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Thokozani Khupe
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-thokozani-khupe/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Paurina Mpariwa
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-paurina-mpariwa/
ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Samuel Banda
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-samuel-banda/
