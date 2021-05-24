The complete ZINARA dossier following the 2017-2018 audit

Zimbabwe Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee tabled its report on the ZINARA 2017-2018 audit on 25April 2021. The report exposed rampant corruption and abuse of office in the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and how public officials are getting away it.

Below is the full dossier and what the Members of Parliament said about the report.

Parliament says ZINARA staff, board must be investigated for abuse of office

https://www.insiderzim.com/parliament-says-zinara-staff-board-must-be-investigated-for-abuse-of-office/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit –Part 1

https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-1/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 2

https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-2/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 3

https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-3/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 4

https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-4/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 5

https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-5/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Marko Raidza

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-marko-raidza/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Wesley Tose Sansole

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-wesley-tose-sansole/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Edwin Mushoriwa

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-edwin-mushoriwa/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Dexter Nduna

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-dexter-nduna/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Berita Chikwama

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-berita-chikwama/

Mliswa says there are more White cartels in Zimbabwe but we only attack Black cartels

https://www.insiderzim.com/mliswa-says-there-are-more-white-cartels-in-zimbabwe-but-we-only-attack-black-cartels/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Norman Allan Markham

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-norman-allan-markham/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Thokozani Khupe

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-thokozani-khupe/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Paurina Mpariwa

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-paurina-mpariwa/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Samuel Banda

https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-samuel-banda/

(35 VIEWS)