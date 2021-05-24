The Insider

The complete ZINARA dossier following the 2017-2018 audit

Stories

The complete ZINARA dossier following the 2017-2018 audit

0

Zimbabwe Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee tabled its report on the ZINARA 2017-2018 audit on 25April 2021. The report exposed rampant corruption and abuse of office in the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and how public officials are getting away it.

Below is the full dossier and what the Members of Parliament said about the report.

Parliament says ZINARA staff, board must be investigated for abuse of office
https://www.insiderzim.com/parliament-says-zinara-staff-board-must-be-investigated-for-abuse-of-office/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit –Part 1
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-1/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 2
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-2/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 3
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-3/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 4
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-4/

Zimbabwe Parliament report on ZINARA 2017-2018 audit- Part 5
https://www.insiderzim.com/zimbabwe-parliament-report-on-zinara-2017-2018-audit-part-5/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Marko Raidza
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-marko-raidza/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Wesley Tose Sansole
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-wesley-tose-sansole/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Edwin Mushoriwa
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-edwin-mushoriwa/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Dexter Nduna
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-dexter-nduna/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Berita Chikwama
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-berita-chikwama/

Mliswa says there are more White cartels in Zimbabwe but we only attack Black cartels
https://www.insiderzim.com/mliswa-says-there-are-more-white-cartels-in-zimbabwe-but-we-only-attack-black-cartels/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Norman Allan Markham
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-norman-allan-markham/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Thokozani Khupe
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-thokozani-khupe/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Paurina Mpariwa
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-paurina-mpariwa/

ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Samuel Banda
https://www.insiderzim.com/zinara-audit-report-what-the-mps-said-samuel-banda/

 

(35 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
The Insider

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in