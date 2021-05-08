ZINARA audit report- what the MPs said- Samuel Banda

HON. S. BANDA: Thank you Madam Speaker for giving me this opportunity to also contribute to this PAC domained motion which fills us with a lot of rage, particularly Hon. Speaker if you think of the money that went into the pockets of organised criminals who were taking money for hair dos. That money could have been put in to fix two or three potholes. I also want to add my voice to say this report should be adopted as soon as possible and we are glad that heads rolled at ZINARA. Unfortunately, prisons have not started taking in the chief culprits who were behind the manipulation of the Roads Act in ways and means that have not been seen before.

Hon. Speaker, all our roads in Zimbabwe, most of them are in a sorry state while some people who have been given the mandate to run the organisation were busy violating every principle of the Public Finance Management Act. Madam Speaker, I just want to say these people should be arrested. Let the structural issues …

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: You are no longer audible.

HON. S. BANDA: As has been reported by PAC let them be accountable. Otherwise I am totally emotional because this is disgusting and disturbing. I support that the report be adopted. Thank you.

