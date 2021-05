Complete dossier on what Zimbabwe legislators said about promotion of traditional medicine

The promotion of traditional medicine, its acceptance by ordinary Zimbabweans, and more research into the medicine was one of the most debated motions in Parliament.

So far 19 legislators have contributed to the debate.

Here is what they said:

Parliament says Zimbabwe should allocate funds for research into traditional medicines in 2022 budget

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Jasmine Toffa

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Doubt Ndiweni

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Tonderayi Moyo

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- S. Zhou

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine-Joshua Murire

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Temba Mliswa

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Edwin Mushoriwa

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Hlalani Mguni

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Lilian Zemura

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Samuel Banda

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Roselyn Makoni

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Webster Shamu

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Peter Moyo

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Tapera Saizi

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- James Munetsi

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Berita Chikwama

What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Josephine Shava

https://www.insiderzim.com/what-zimbabwe-legislators-said-about-traditional-medicine-josephine-shava/

(7 VIEWS)