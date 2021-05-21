What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Roselyn Makoni

HON. MAKONI: I would like also to contribute to the motion that was brought by Hon. Masango seconded by Hon. Toffa. This is a very important report to us. Traditional medicines are very good to us as Africans. These traditional medicines have helped our elders in the past even in the present day, that is why they are healthy.

We dismissed these traditional medicines as useless because we had adopted the western medicines. We should never throw away our culture. A woman passed on from sugar diabetes; if only she had known she would have been saved from death. We have herbs that assist such ailments.

In most instances, these western medicines are expensive and beyond the reach of many compared to our own traditional medicines that are easily accessible. There are a lot of benefits in traditional medicines and there is a lot we can gain as a people. Let us embrace our culture. I thank you.

