New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe down but active cases up

Zimbabwe recorded 24 new coronavirus cases today, a drastic drop from 61 and 52 reported in the previous two days, but active cases continued to increase because there are fewer recoveries.

Only eight people recovered today but there was no death.

Cases have risen to 39 168, recoveries to 36 698 and active cases to 865. Deaths remained at 1 605.

New cases are on the increase in Masvingo and Matebeleland South which now have 137 and 100, respectively, while Harare and Bulawayo are at 396 and 69.

Just over 5 000 people were vaccinated today with 1 072 getting the first jab and 4 641 the second.

So far 375 315 people have been fully vaccinated while 686 636 have received one dose.

The government has denied that it is running out of vaccines but the numbers tell a different story.

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

