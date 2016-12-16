President Robert Mugabe today said regime change in Zimbabwe has failed. People must now concentrate on protecting the country’s policies set out under the Zimbabwe Agenda for Socio-Economic Transformation.

“There has not been regime change and there shall not be regime change,” he told the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party conference in Masvingo.

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions from the European Union and the United States which is backed by some Western countries like Canada and Australia but the European Union has since lifted its sanctions leaving only Mugabe, his wife Grace and the Zimbabwe Defence Industry on the list.

The United States maintains its sanctions and has only removed those who have died or crossed the floor.

US president-elect Donald Trump threatened to lock up Mugabe if he was elected.

“Mugabe and Museveni must be put on notice that their days are numbered and I am going to arrest them and lock them in prison,” Trump told war veterans in Washington.

“If the past American administrators have failed to stop these two despots, I will personally do it,” he said.

But Mugabe said there is not going to be any regime change.

“They stand defeated on that one,” he said, adding that Zimbabwe must now concentrate on protecting its policies.

“We still have to fight all the same to protect our gains so that we are not inhibited in what we try to do in ZimAsset. We have been able to feed our people and we continue the task of ensuring that no one dies of hunger. We thank those who were looking for food for the people,” Mugabe said.

Mugabe called for robust, frank and informed discussion during the conference to guide the party next year as the country prepares for elections in 2018.

“We must be able to look at the party from above and from below and also sideways,” he said.

There was no need for ZANU-PF to panic because Zimbabwe did not have any credible opposition.

“ZviParty zvinongo muka zvinongo zengerera sezvitoto….kuti unzwe pfungwe dzavanadzo dzakadzama pamusoro pezve nyika hapana..They’ve practically no ideas, practically no principles and therefore practically no thinking of how this country can be transformed and how it can have its economy transformed,” he said.

