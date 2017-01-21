An activist pastor who prophesied that President Robert Mugabe will die on 17 October and has to pray hard to avoid this fate was this week remanded to 3 February to face charges of contravening to Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Patrick Mugadza was arrested on Monday but argues that he has no case to answer because what he said came from God.

Mugadza has previously held a one-man demonstration calling on Mugabe to go.

Previously it was a criminal offence to insult the President but this was nullified by the Constitutional Court which argued that it infringed the national constitution.

(90 VIEWS)