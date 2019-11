Mnangagwa reshuffles cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled his cabinet and created a new Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities headed by Daniel Garwe.

The new portfolios are as follows:

Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu – Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Sekesai Irene Nzenza – Minister of Industry and Commerce Professor Paul Mavima – Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Cain Mathema – Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Kazembe Kazembe – Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Jenfan Muswere – Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Daniel Garwe – Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities. Marian Chombo – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works David Musabayana – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Jennifer Mhlanga – Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Yeukai Simbanegavi – Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Dingumuzi Phuti – Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Raymore Machingura – Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Tinoda Machakarika – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Clemence Chiduwa- Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

