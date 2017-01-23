South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, a strong admirer of President Robert Mugabe, says Zimbabwe’s leader must now step down and his lieutenants must have the courage to tell him to retire.

Malema told African News Agency that the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front must now tell “grandfather” to resign as he is no longer capable of discharging his duties.

"The Zimbabwean situation is bad… President Mugabe cannot even handle a spade when he tried to plant a tree just recently, that is how old he is. He is no longer capable of discharging his duties, and then they nominate him for presidency again in 2018," Malema said today.

"We do not hate Mugabe, they can respond and insult us however they want… but those comrades in ZANU-PF are a group of cowards for not being able to tell an old man like Mugabe to go. Fidel Castro let go when he was no longer able to lead. Grandpa, it is enough now…allow other people to take the revolution forward in Zimbabwe."

Mugabe has already been endorsed as the party candidate for next year’s elections when he will be 94.

Malema said Mugabe should be happy that he is not a South African president as the EFF would not allow that.

He, however, said his party was following in Mugabe’s footsteps as it was proud of h0w he dealt with the land redistribution in Zimbabwe. But he had overstayed and was now destroying a legitimate revolution.

“That is not good for the struggle, the SA Development Community and reclaiming the land back in Africa. There are capable young people in the ZANU-PF to continue the legacy," he said.

