First Lady Grace Mugabe has literally lynched herself. And this time, whispers say, she will not get away with it.

Grace, who rose to political prominence two years ago when she was catapulted from nowhere to Secretary for the Women’s League and helped push out former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, made what observers call her biggest boob last week when she castigated the security forces accusing them of trying to kill her son Chatunga.

She also said she was going to make sure no one succeeded her husband even if that meant pushing him in a wheel chair to the office every day.

Mugabe turns 92 on Monday and has been at the helm of the country since 1980, the first seven years as Prime Minister and as President after that.

In what most people thought was a direct affront to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Grace, who is more than 40 years younger than her husband, said that if Mnangagwa took over from her husband he would sell-out the country.

Grace, who was accompanied by her top lieutenants in the G40, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo, upset the country’s largest ethnic group, the Karanga, when her ally Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko said they would never rule the country.

Sources say senior army officers demanded that President Robert Mugabe should publicly distance himself from his wife’s sentiments unless he had agreed with her before the rally to say what she said, which they said tarnished the image of the country as it portrayed Zimbabwe as a country which had no rule of law because its security forces were so daring they could kill the son of the Head of State.

One source said the senior officers told Mugabe that they had tolerated Mugabe’s wayward wife for too long. It was time he reigned her in.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the ruling party youths who demanded that Mugabe reign her in too.

Although some are already predicting that this could be the beginning of her end, others say Grace is so cunning that she can survive the onslaught. She has to protect her territory to guarantee her safety when Mugabe goes.

What do you think the future holds for Grace?

See also:

Political carnage in Zimbabwe as Grace Mugabe enters the fray

Grace Mugabe says Mnangagwa is my best friend

Chinamasa asks Parliament for more time to find out who funds Grace’s rallies

Grace Mugabe says she has no ambition to become president – “I have so much already on my plate”

Wadyajena cleared of insulting Grace Mugabe

(405 VIEWS)