Zimbabwe surpasses 500 000 vaccinations, 140 000 fully immunised

More than 33 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated today with 22 248 getting the first dose and 11 159 the second, raising the number of people that have received the first dose to 500 422 and those now fully immunised to 140 340.

There were only 5 new cases today and one death with the number of deaths rising to 1 576 and cases to 38 403.

Only 14 people recovered today to bring the total to 36 041.

The number of active cases dropped to 786 with Harare accounting for 387, Matebeleland South 148 and Bulawayo 100.

Mashonaland East has only one case and Masvingo two.

