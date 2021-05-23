Zimbabwe records only three new coronavirus cases for the second time this year

Zimbabwe today recorded only three new coronavirus cases for the second time this year.

On 1 May, the country recorded only 3 cases despite testing 1 846 people and said this was the lowest number of daily new cases for 2021.

Today they tested only 860 people.

There was no death and eight people recovered.

Active cases dropped to 643 with 385 in Harare, 66 in Bulawayo and 58 in Matebeleland North.

Only 7 000 people were vaccinated today with 2 148 getting the first dose to bring the total to 632 496 and 4 812 getting the second dose. So far 278 537people have been fully vaccinated.

