Zimbabwe records fewer coronavirus cases and deaths in May despite outbreaks at various schools

Zimbabwe recorded 704 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in May down from 1 375 cases and 44 deaths in April despite outbreaks at various schools.

There were two deaths and 17 new cases today but only three recoveries resulting in the number of active cases going up to 771.

Harare has 392 cases followed by Masvingo with 125, Matebeleland South, 67, and Bulawayo 65.

There were only 8 000 vaccinations today with 4 923 getting the first jab and 3 182 the second. So far 675 678 have been vaccinated with 344 400 now fully vaccinated.

(7 VIEWS)