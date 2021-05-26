The Insider

Zimbabwe inflation down to 162% but US economist says it is 86%

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation dropped by 32.2 percentage points in May to settle at 161.9% but month-on-month inflation rose from 1.6% in April to 2.5% in May.

United States economist Steve Hanke who publishes daily inflation figures of more than 40 countries including Zimbabwe says Zimbabwe’s inflation as of yesterday was 86%.

It was 106.7% on 15 May, the day the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency normally compiles its Zimbabwe figures.

Zimbabwe has vowed to reduce inflation to below 10% by the end of the year with monthly inflation around 1%.

