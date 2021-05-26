The Insider

Zimbabwe dollar eases by 8 cents against the US dollar

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar eases by 8 cents against the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by eight cents against the United States dollar to average 84.7259 from last week’s 84.6494 at the last foreign currency auction for this month.

The auction, which is nearing its first anniversary, has so far disbursed US$1.3 billion, U$712.6 million of it this year.

Offers remained within the $82-$89 range but a total of 735 bids were approved, 416 from the small and medium enterprises sector and 319 from large companies.

Zimbabwe is banking on the foreign exchange auction to stabilise prices and bring down inflation.

Inflation for May dropped to 161.9% but month-on-month inflation went up from 1.6% to 2.5%.

United States economist, Steve Hanke, who has been following Zimbabwe inflation for more than a decade, said his calculation was that Zimbabwe’s inflation was 86% yesterday.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has published a list of all the firms and businesses that received foreign currency from the auction since it was launched on 23 June last year up to the end of April this year.

Here is the list.

(8 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
The Insider

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in