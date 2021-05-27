What Zimbabwe legislators said about traditional medicine- Josephine Shava

HON. SHAVA: Thank you Madam Speaker. I want to add my voice on the motion concerning our traditional herbs. I want to say that Zimbabwe must have pharmacies that sell traditional medicines. Long ago even in the liberation struggle, the war veterans were treated using traditional herbs, be it snake bites or whatever. Traditional herbs have been used since time immemorial.

In our culture, women who give birth for the first time are sent back to their homes so that they will be given traditional herbs that will make it easy when they deliver. This cultural process is called kusungira. Experts or herbalists must be consulted in coming up with these pharmacies. I want the Government also to encourage these herbalists to grow a lot of traditional herbs just like the Government encourages farmers to grow crops under command agriculture. I thank you.

(13 VIEWS)