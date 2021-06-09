Upsurge in new coronavirus cases continues with 111 cases in one day

The upsurge in new coronavirus cases continued with 111 cases being reported today, up from 83 yesterday.

This was the highest number of cases in one day over the past seven days.

There have been 471 cases so far this month.

Deaths are also on the rise with another five reported today bringing the total for this month to 28.

The number of active cases, however, dropped to 893 after 161 people recovered, 125 of them from Masvingo where Bondolfi College had been hit by the virus.

Harare now has 416 cases followed by Matebeleland South with 116. Mashonaland West had 40 new cases today and is now in third place with 94 cases while Bulawayo has 93 cases.

Masvingo dropped to 32 cases, 19 of which were recorded today.

Only 523 people got their first jab today and 4 651, their second. This brought the number of people that have received the first dose to 689 920 and those fully vaccinated to 394 063.

