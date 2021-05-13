Two Zimbabweans return from India with coronavirus

Two Zimbabweans who returned from India were among the 25 new coronavirus cases recorded today.

India has been ravaged by the virus and according to records it has already recorded more than 338 000 new cases and nearly 4 000 deaths so far today.

It has 24 million cases and 262 000 deaths but 20 million people have recovered.

India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

Zimbabwe has recorded 38 491 cases and 1 582 deaths including three who died today.

Only nine people recovered today bringing the total to 36 286.

The number of active cases went up to 623 with 391 in Harare and 89 in Bulawayo.

Mashonaland East is down to one case after one of the two reported yesterday died.

More than 21 000 people were vaccinated today with 10 078 getting the first dose and 11 577, the second.

Those who have received a single dose have risen to 559 875 while those who have got two doses now stand at 192 145.

