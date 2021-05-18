The Insider

Over 600 000 Zimbabweans now vaccinated first dose

The number of Zimbabwe who have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination today surpassed 600 000 with 8 771 getting the first jab to raise the total to 600 579.

Those who have been fully immunised are trailing way back at 231 375 after 8 925 got their second dose today.

One person died and there were 23 new cases.

The number of active cases, however, remained at 641 after 22 recovered.

Harare has 377 active cases, Bulawayo 79 and Matebeleland North 67.

Zimbabwe had gone for four days without a coronavirus death.

