Nine more pupils at George Silundika High School test positive for coronavirus

Nine pupils at Georg Silundika High School in Nyamandlovu, Matebeleland North, were among the 19 new coronavirus cases recorded today, 10 of them from Matebeleland North.

The province now has 66 cases.

George Silundika was hit by the virus last month when 44 pupils and staff tested positive.

Two schools in Matebeleland South, Sacred Heart Girls High and Embakwe Mission, as well as St David’s Bonda in Manicaland, were also hit by the virus but the pupils have all recovered.

Only 10 people recovered today but there were no deaths.

Active cases rose to 654 with 377 in Harare and 86 in Bulawayo.

Vaccination slowed a little today with 8 309 getting their first jab to raise the total to 579 769 while 9 761 got their second dose to bring the total to 213 542.

