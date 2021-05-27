The Insider

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to 35, fully vaccinated...

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to 35, fully vaccinated surpass 300 000

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 35 down from 113 recorded yesterday following an outbreak at Bondolfi College in Masvingo.

More than 11 700 people received their second jab today raising the number of people now fully vaccinated to 305 268.

A further 4 590 were vaccinated for the first time bringing the total to 648 121.

Only 10 people recovered and three died.

Active cases rose to 721, deaths to 1 592, cases to 38 854 and recoveries to 36 541.

Harare has 384 active cases followed by Masvingo with 103 and Bulawayo 62.

Masvingo had seven new cases today but the Ministry of Health did not say if these were at Bondolfi.

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

