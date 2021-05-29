The Insider

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe down to 15, more than 25 000 vaccinated in 24 hours

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe were down to 15 today with eight of them in Bulawayo and four in Harare.

Bulawayo also had the highest number of recoveries with 10 out of 15, but it also recorded the single death today.

Active cases dropped to 761 with 392 in Harare, 122 in Masvingo and 67 in Bulawayo.

Deaths rose to 1 594, cases to 38 933 and recoveries to 36 578.

More than 25 000 people were vaccinated today with 10 156 getting the first dose to raise the total to 666 786 while 15 513 got their second jab to bring the total to 335 679, meaning that those fully immunised have surpassed half the people vaccinated so far.

The Insider

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

