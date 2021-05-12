More than 10 000 Zimbabweans immunised against coronavirus today

More than 10 000 Zimbabweans, including yours truly, got their second coronavirus vaccination today bringing the number of people that are now fully immunised to 180 563.

A further 10 271 got their first dose to raise the total to 549 797.

There were 18 new cases, no deaths and 56 recoveries, including 42 from Matebeleland North where George Silundika High School was hit by the pandemic.

Active cases are now down to 610 with 390 in Harare. Bulawayo is down to 94 and Matebeleland North to 39.

Mashonaland East which had no cases had two new cases today.

