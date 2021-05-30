Matebeleland South overtakes Bulawayo to take third place in number of active coronavirus cases

Matebeleland South today overtook Bulawayo to take third place in the number of active coronavirus cases though it did not record any new cases today.

There were 11 new cases, five of them in Bulawayo but the second city had 11 recoveries out of the 13 recorded today resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 61.

Matebeleland South has 63 cases, followed by Masvingo with 123 and Harare with 392.

There are currently 759 active cases.

No death was reported today.

Vaccination slowed down today with 3 969 getting the first jab and 5 539 the second. So far 670 755 have been vaccinated with 341 218 getting fully immunised.

