Kwekwe under lockdown but Midlands has only 25 active cases

The Midlands town of Kwekwe has been placed under a two-week lockdown following an outbreak of the Indian variant of coronavirus but the Midlands province has only 25 active cases.

There has been an increase of only seven cases in the Midlands over the past week though no new case was reported today.

There were 15 new cases across the country today, nine of them in Bulawayo, and 10 recoveries and no death.

Deaths remained at 1 586. Cases rose to 38 679 and recoveries to 36 445.

There are now 648 active cases, 384 of them in Harare, 74 in Bulawayo and 58 in Matebeleland North.

Just over 16 000 people were vaccinated today with 5 683 getting the first jab and 10 462 their second and final dose.

So far 630 348 have received their first dose and 273 725 the required two doses.

The lockdown in Kwekwe effective from 21 May entails:

Curfew running from 7pm to 6 am.

No visitors to all boarding schools and all day schools to observe strict Covid 19 school protocols.

Opening of business hours run from 8 am to 5 pm.

All bars, drinking places beerhalls and bottle stores to be closed.

All gatherings (weddings, church services and all other public and private groupings) are banned.

All funerals must be supervised by health personnel and should not gather more than 30 people.

Travellers through Kwekwe are strongly being advised to spend as little time as possible in Kwekwe during the next two weeks.

