The Insider

Insider launches new interactive question and answer

Stories

Trending

Insider launches new interactive question and answer

0

In an effort to tap from the vast knowledge of our readers, The Insider has launched a question and answer section where we will ask questions and ask our readers to give us answers.

In most cases these will be questions about subjects or topics that we do not have information about or topics we know little or nothing about so that our readers, some of whom are experts in the subject, can share their views with our readers.

The section is on our front page, on the extreme right, just above Recent Posts

Right now our question is:  What do you think about Zimbabwe bank charges?

https://www.insiderzim.com/question/what-do-you-think-about-zimbabwe-bank-charges/

 

(9 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
The Insider

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in