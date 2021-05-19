The Insider

Indian variant of coronavirus now in Zimbabwe

Stories

Trending

Indian variant of coronavirus now in Zimbabwe

0

The Indian variant of coronavirus is now in Zimbabwe so anyone travelling from or transiting through India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre at their own cost.

This follows tests on a traveller from India who arrived in the country on 29 April. Two people who had travelled from India were last week said to be positive and they had spread the virus to seven others.

One of the people died.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga today said anyone travelling from India will be tested on arrival regardless of the status of their travelling certificate.

Travellers from other countries are required to present their PCR tests done not more than 48 hours from the time of departure. If they do not have valid test results they will be tested at their own cost.

Travellers will be quarantined for 10 days from date of arrival.

No deaths were reported today but there were 17 new cases and 45 recoveries, most of them in Manicaland.

So far 1 583 people have died, 38 612 have been affected and 36 416 have recovered.

There are 613 active cases, 375 of them in Harare, 77 in Bulawayo and 57 in Matebeleland North where 11 recovered today.

Only 4 977 got their first jab today bringing the total 605 556 while 7 753 got their second dose to raise the number of those fully immunised to 239 128.

(12 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
The Insider

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in