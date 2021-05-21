Coronavirus cases rising again but Harare holds the key

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe are on the rise again as the country is recording more new cases and fewer recoveries but Harare holds the key as more than two-thirds of the active cases are in the capital.

There were 29 new cases today and only eight recoveries and one death.

This saw the number of active cases rise to 643 with 386 of them in Harare. Bulawayo is down to 69 while Matebeleland North is at 59.

Fifteen of the new cases today were in Matebeleland South which now has 42 cases.

Deaths have risen to 1 586, cases to 38 664 and recoveries to 36 435.

More than 20 000 people were vaccinated today with 9 369 getting the first jab and 11 163 the second.

Those fully vaccinated now stand at 263 263 while 624 665 have received the first dose.

(171 VIEWS)