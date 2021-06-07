The Insider

Bulawayo accounts for 19 of the 49 new coronavirus cases...

Bulawayo accounts for 19 of the 49 new coronavirus cases reported today

Bulawayo accounted for 19 of the 49 new coronavirus cases reported today, three of the five deaths and nine of the 18 recoveries.

It ended up with 68 active cases, way below Harare’s 400, Masvingo’s 127 and Matebeleland South’s 103.

Zimbabwe has now recorded 1 611 deaths, 39 238 cases and 36 746 recoveries.

The vaccination programme continues but at a very slow pace with 1 375 getting their first dose and 4 489 their second. So far 688 696 have received one dose and 385 275 have completed the curse.

