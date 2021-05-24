Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to 639 despite recording 14 new cases

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 639 after the country recorded 14 new cases but had 18 recoveries and no death.

Deaths remained at 1 586 while cases rose to 38 696 and recoveries to 36 471.

The recovery rate is now 94.2%.

Most of the active cases remain in Harare which has 387, followed by Bulawayo with 64 and Matebeleland North, 59.

Less than 4 000 people were vaccinated today, one of the lowest figures in recent days. Only 1 139 got the first jab to raise the total to 633 635 while 2 749 got their final dose bringing the total of those fully vaccinated to 281 286.

Zimbabwe leads Southern Africa in the number of people so far vaccinated, according to the New York Times coronavirus vaccination tracker.

Zimbabwe 6.2 people per 100

Botswana 3.1

Eswatini 3.1

Namibia 2.7

Angola 2.4

Malawi 1.9

Lesotho 1.7

Mozambique 1.3

South Africa 1.1

Zambia 0.8

Seychelles is, however, way ahead as 64% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Seychelles has an estimated population of only 98 890.

Mauritius has 17 people per hundred and less than 1% fully vaccinated while Madagascar has 0.1 people per 100 vaccinated.

