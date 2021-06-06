Active coronavirus cases in Harare go up but drop in Bulawayo

The number of active coronavirus cases in Harare today went up to 403 while those in Bulawayo dropped to 61 as the country recoded 21 new cases, eight of them in Harare, and 30 people recovered, 11 of them in Bulawayo.

More people, however, recovered in Masvingo which saw active cases drop to 119 after 18 people recovered.

Matebeleland South has 100 cases while the Midlands overtook Bulawayo and now has 64 cases.

One person died in Mashonaland West.

Deaths now stand at 1 606, cases at 39 189 and recoveries, 36 728.

Active cases dropped to 855.

Only 685 people received their first dose of vaccine today but 5 471 got the second. People that have been fully vaccinated have risen to 380 786 and those who had received only one jab are 687 321.

