46 Zimbabweans recover from coronavirus, 24 of them from Matebeleland North

Forty-six Zimbabweans recovered from coronavirus today, 24 of them from Matebeleland North, resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 602.

The number could plunge once people from Harare which has 383 active cases start recovering. Bulawayo has 65 cases. Matebeleland North is down to 37 and Matebeleland South is at 42.

There was one death today in Bulawayo bringing deaths to 1 587.  Cases have risen to 38 706 and recoveries to 36 518

More than 13 000 people were vaccinated today with 5 918 getting the first jab and 7 151 the second.

The number of people now fully vaccinated has risen to 288 437 while those who have received the first dose stands at 639 553.

