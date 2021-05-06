216 Zimbabweans recover from coronavirus,163 from one school

Zimbabwe says 216 people recovered from coronavirus today, 163 of them from one school in Matebeleland South which saw the number of active cases in the province drop from 285 to 148. It had 26 new cases today.

Though the Ministry of Health did not name the school, it can only be Sacred Heart Girls High where some 230 pupils were infected. Embakwe, the other school in the province that was hit by the pandemic had only 91 cases.

Matebeleland North, where George Silundika, another boarding school, was hit by the pandemic, recorded 21 recoveries, resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 92.

Harare still has 387 active cases and Bulawayo 106.

One person died raising the number of deaths to 1 575. Cases rose to 38 398 after 41 new cases wer recorded today, and recoveries are now 36 027.

More than 30 000 people were vaccinated today with 17 151 getting the first dose and 13 971 the second. This increased the number of people that have been fully immunised to 129 181 and those who have received the first jab to 478 174.

