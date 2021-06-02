20 recover from coronavirus in Matebeleland North leaving only 27 cases

Thirty-seven people today recovered from coronavirus, 20 of them from Matebeleland North where one high school, George Silundika, was affected, leaving only 27 active cases in the province.

Mashonaland East, however, has the lowest number of cases, only four.

There were 33 new cases and no deaths. Total cases now stand at 39 031, deaths are still at 1 599 and recoveries at 36 661.

There are now 771 active cases, 396 of them in Harare, 130 in Masvingo, 70 in Matebeleland South and 67 in Bulawayo.

Just over 8 000peple were vaccinated today, 4 239 getting the first jab and 4 694 the second. So far 682 242 have received one dose and 357 972 the required two doses.

