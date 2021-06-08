11 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus in two days

Eleven people have died of coronavirus in the past two days, six of them today.

There were 83 new cases, 28 of them in Bulawayo. Matebeleland North had 14 cases and Mashonaland West 12.

It looks this might be a bad month as 23 people have died in the past eight days.

Only 10 people recovered today resulting in the number of active cases going up to 948. Harare has 405 cases, Masvingo 138, Matebeleland South 103 and Bulawayo 86.

Only 701 people got their first jab today while 4 137 got the second.

More than one million people have so far been vaccinated with 689 397 getting the first dose and 389 412 the required two doses.

The rate of vaccination has slowed down over the past few days but the government insists it has vaccines.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said some 500 000 doses from China are arriving before the 15th of this month.

Zimbabwe is reported to have turned down an offer of 3 million doses from United States company Johnson and Johnson saying it does not have the capacity to store the vaccines.

Zimbabwe is currently using vaccines from China and India and has approved vaccines from Russia.

